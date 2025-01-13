Brewers Predicted To Lose 'Obvious Roster Fit' Due To Club's Financial Flexibility
The Milwaukee Brewers are known to be a small market team, and their lack of ability to spend in free agency may cost the club one of the best hurlers still available this winter.
The Brewers rotation is questionable entering the 2025 campaign, and could certainly use another talented arm. However, a former Los Angeles Dodgers starter dubbed an 'obvious roster fit' would slot perfectly into Milwaukee's rotation -- but he may not be affordable for the small market Brew Crew. That free agent would be talented right-hander Jack Flaherty.
"Unfortunately, that does not appear to be on the table as it seems as though the team is steadfast on keeping their spending levels in place from 2024 and they are already at those levels despite losing (Willy) Adames and (Devin) Williams," Reviewing The Brew's Eric Cole wrote Monday morning. "Even if Flaherty is willing to take a discounted contract for 2025 (which is not a sure thing to be fair), Milwaukee's frugality is likely to keep them out of the bidding despite the obvious roster fit."
Flaherty had a 3.17 ERA with a 194-to-38 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .223 batting average against and a 1.07 WHIP in 162 innings across 28 games last season.
Surprisingly, the 29-year-old has not found a city to call home for the upcoming season, which could lead to the righty taking a smaller deal than originally anticipated.
Regardless, the Brewers may still not offer Flaherty a contract despite their clear need for another arm in the rotation due to their frugal spending.
If the righty continues to struggle to ink a deal in the upcoming weeks, it's possible Milwaukee could land the 2024 World Series Champion -- but for now, it appears the two sides aren't compatible.
