Brewers Predicted To Lose 'Obvious Roster Fit' Due To Club's Financial Flexibility

Milwaukee's frugality is likely going to be their downfall

Stephen Mottram

Aug 27, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of American Family Field during the second inning of the game between the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Aug 27, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of American Family Field during the second inning of the game between the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers are known to be a small market team, and their lack of ability to spend in free agency may cost the club one of the best hurlers still available this winter.

The Brewers rotation is questionable entering the 2025 campaign, and could certainly use another talented arm. However, a former Los Angeles Dodgers starter dubbed an 'obvious roster fit' would slot perfectly into Milwaukee's rotation -- but he may not be affordable for the small market Brew Crew. That free agent would be talented right-hander Jack Flaherty.

"Unfortunately, that does not appear to be on the table as it seems as though the team is steadfast on keeping their spending levels in place from 2024 and they are already at those levels despite losing (Willy) Adames and (Devin) Williams," Reviewing The Brew's Eric Cole wrote Monday morning. "Even if Flaherty is willing to take a discounted contract for 2025 (which is not a sure thing to be fair), Milwaukee's frugality is likely to keep them out of the bidding despite the obvious roster fit."

Flaherty had a 3.17 ERA with a 194-to-38 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .223 batting average against and a 1.07 WHIP in 162 innings across 28 games last season.

Surprisingly, the 29-year-old has not found a city to call home for the upcoming season, which could lead to the righty taking a smaller deal than originally anticipated.

Regardless, the Brewers may still not offer Flaherty a contract despite their clear need for another arm in the rotation due to their frugal spending.

If the righty continues to struggle to ink a deal in the upcoming weeks, it's possible Milwaukee could land the 2024 World Series Champion -- but for now, it appears the two sides aren't compatible.

STEPHEN MOTTRAM

Stephen Mottram joined "Milwaukee Brewers On SI" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site. The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a rising writer in the program. Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24

