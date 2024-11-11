Brewers Predicted To Lose Superstar To $180 Million Deal With Giants
The Milwaukee Brewers could end up losing a very important piece of the offense in the near future.
Star shortstop Willy Adames has been with the Brewers since 2021, and he has developed into one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball. Adames has slugged 31 or more home runs in two of the last three seasons and has had 80 or more RBIs in each of the last three seasons.
It's not surprising that teams are clamoring for his services and Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly predicted that he ultimately will end up signing a $180 million deal with the San Francisco Giants this winter.
"Contract Prediction: Seven years, $180 million," Kelly said. "Team Prediction: San Francisco Giants. Willy Adames is reaching free agency at an interesting juncture of his career. He is coming off of the best offensive season of his career, as he homered 32 times and drove in 112 runs for the Brewers. That makes him an elite run producer at any position, let alone shortstop.
"However, Adames' defensive metrics fell off a cliff this past season, as he posted minus-16 defensive runs saved and zero outs above average...Buster Posey—the new president of baseball operations in San Francisco—said at the GM meetings in San Antonio last week that he wants to figure out the shortstop position. Adames could sign to be the shortstop in San Francisco, while also adding much-needed thump to manager Bob Melvin's lineup."
Adames has been a star for the Brewers but it will be hard to bring him back.
