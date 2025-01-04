Brewers Predicted To Make Noise In 2025 Despite Quiet Offseason
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't had a massive, splashy offseason, to say the least.
Milwaukee mainly has lost people this offseason rather than adding externally. A handful of former Brewers will be playing elsewhere in 2025, including Devin Williams and Willy Adames. While this is the case, the Brewers still are loaded with a solid mixture of young players and established veterans.
Even with Adames and Williams gone, the Brewers still should be interesting. The Brewers traded Williams for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin. Cortes at least should play a big role for the team in 2025. On top of that, the Brewers will have both Brandon Woodruff and Christian Yelich back this upcoming season.
Although they are not external pickups, Woodruff missed the 2024 season and Yelich missed the majority of it. Adding both is like adding two All-Star-level talents without giving out a new deal.
The Brewers could surprise some people and Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller projected them to be contenders in 2025.
"Verdict: Contender," Miller said. "Adames is a big loss, but Milwaukee isn't exactly devoid of viable All-Stars. The rotation should be better, and a lineup anchored by William Contreras, Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, and a maybe healthy Christian Yelich could rank among the best in the majors for a second straight season. Mostly, though, I'm not sold on the (Chicago Cubs) being much better than last year, so the Central might still run through Milwaukee."
The Brewers didn't get a lot of love before the 2024 season and went out and won 93 games and the National League Central division title. Don't be shocked if they do it again.
More MLB: Brewers Flamethrower 'Poised' To Breakout For Milwaukee In 2025