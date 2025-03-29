Brewers Predicted To Promote Star Pitching Prospect In Surprise Reliever Role
The Milwaukee Brewers gave up 20 runs to the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon, which makes it an appropriate time to ask which of Milwaukee’s pitching prospects are most likely to get a call-up soon.
Milwaukee’s No. 4 overall prospect happens to be a 22-year-old right-handed pitcher who’s likely to get promoted before the summer commences. FanSided’s Tyler Koerth recently predicted that this pitcher will get the call-up soon in 2025.
“(Jacob) Misiorowski has had big league stuff since he was drafted, but harnessing that big heater with his off-speed pitches and developing consistently with his mechanics has been a big focus over the past few years,” Koerth wrote.
“2025 should finally be the year that he cracks the big leagues and impacts the team. Long term, Milwaukee wants him to continue down the starter path, but depending upon the health of others he may be a bullpen option this year, much like Corbin Burnes was his rookie season.”
The Brewers selected Misiorowski with the No. 63 overall pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft. The six-foot-seven hurler has tallied a 7-7 record in the minors with an ERA of 3.38 and 240 strikeouts in 170 1/3 innings pitched.
Koerth’s notion of promoting Misiorowski and having him begin his big league career out of the bullpen is an interesting idea.
The Brewers know they have a bona fide talent in Misiorowski but obviously don’t want to mess up his development in any way. They’ll have to weigh team needs at the big league level with Misiorowski’s continued development in Triple-A Nashville Sounds this season.
If Saturday was any indication, Milwaukee will need pitching reinforcements way or another soon, whether that happens via trade or through the farm system.
More MLB: Brewers Linked To Huge Trade For Red Sox $90 Million 'Offensive Upgrade'