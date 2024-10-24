Brewers Predicted To Retain $8 Million, 200 Strikeout Hurler For 2025 Campaign
The Milwaukee Brewers front office has many questions this winter, but keeping one hurler on the payroll won't require much thought.
The Brewers starting rotation was as thin as predicted in the 2024 campaign, but one right-hander exceeded expectations. As the club navigates the offseason, Milwaukee was predicted to keep him on the roster for at least the 2025 season.
"Freddy Peralta will not make it to free agency but I'll include him on this list until the Brewers exercise their $8 million team option for 2025." The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Thursday morning.
Peralta had a 3.68 ERA with a 200-to-68 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .224 batting average against and a 1.21 WHIP in 173 2/3 innings across 32 games.
The 28-year-old was one of the few constant success stories from the mound in 2024, leading the team in strikeouts by a large margin -- Colin Rea was behind him with 135.
Peralta is an easy choice to exercise his team option, as a pitcher of his caliber would likely land a contract worth more than $8 million per year if he was on the open market.
Though there are a few uncertainties regarding the Brewers' rotation for 2025, retaining Peralta will at least ensure that Milwaukee will have a hurler who can eat innings with multiple strikeouts etched in the game log.
More MLB: Brewers Could Complete Blockbuster Intra-Division Trade With Pirates