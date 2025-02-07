Brewers Predicted To Sign Ex-Cardinals All-Star In Last-Second Move
The Milwaukee Brewers still have one potential hole with Spring Training quickly approaching.
Milwaukee lost Willy Adames in free agency and now the team does have a question in the infield right now. Joey Ortiz seems like he's next in line to take over the shortstop position but what about third base? Caleb Durbin seems like a potential option after being acquired by the team earlier in the offseason.
There has been some chatter about potential moves, but the Brewers haven't done too much in free agency. Could they make one last-second move before Spring Training? The Athletic's Chad Jennings made a list of one free agent prediction for each team and floated Paul DeJong as a fit for the Brewers.
"Milwaukee Brewers: Paul DeJong, SS," Jennings said. "This is the only remotely viable shortstop left on the free agent market (the next-best was Nick Ahmed, but he just signed a minor league deal with the Rangers). Signing DeJong would let the Brewers keep Brice Turang and Joey Ortiz at second and third, where they’re excellent defenders. DeJong would also give the Brewers another right-handed bat (their regular lineup already has four lefties)."
DeJong spent plenty of time in the National League Central after beginning his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. He began his big league career in 2017 with St. Louis and spent the first six-plus seasons of his career in the division. DeJong was an All-Star in 2019 with St. Louis and is coming off a season in which he had 24 home runs and 56 RBIs in 2024. A move like this would make a lot of sense.
