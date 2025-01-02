Brewers Predicted To Trade $9.7 Million Starter After Short Stint
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of question marks right now.
Milwaukee won 93 games and earned the top spot in the National League Central in 2024. While this is the case, the Brewers have lost some important pieces this offseason and now will enter the 2025 season with a chance to either be really good again, or maybe blow up the roster.
If the Brewers aren't as good as they were last year and contend for the top spot in the division, it wouldn't be shocking to see the team cut payroll with trade deadline deals. One player who was predicted to leave in 2025 is veteran starting pitcher Aaron Civale by FanSided's Brian Sampson.
"Amid this uncertainty, Aaron Civale appears to be one of Milwaukee’s more dependable arms heading into 2025," Sampson said. "Acquired in a July trade, Civale gave the Brewers 14 solid starts down the stretch, logging 74 innings with a 119 ERA+ and a 1.216 WHIP. Those numbers suggest he could be a stabilizing presence in the rotation next season.
"Unfortunately, Civale is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. For a team like Milwaukee, which must constantly weigh short-term competitiveness against long-term sustainability, that’s a ticking clock. The Brewers may look to flip Civale before the trade deadline for pitching talent under longer team control. It’s a brutal reality for small-market teams—they must often trade from their strengths, even when those strengths are desperately needed."
This is just a prediction, but it seems like a fair thought. Civale had a 3.53 ERA in 14 starts with the Brewers last year and has a career 4.03 ERA in six years. If he's available, some team will want him, especially with just an estimated $9.7 million price tag in 2025.
More MLB: Brewers $17 Million All-Star Predicted To Leave Milwaukee In 2025