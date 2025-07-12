Brewers Predicted To Trade For $14 Million Rangers All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers are red-hot as the first half draws to a close. They have won seven of their last 10 games and have come to within one game of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
There are areas of the roster that could use some work at the trade deadline. Specifically, they could use a big bat to boost their lineup.
They have been missing that presence since the loss of Willy Adames, and adding a bat to make up for that loss could give them the push they need to take back first place in the NL Central.
Tyler Koerth of Reviewing the Brew listed three designated hitters the Brewers could target. Among them was Texas Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia.
"With Garcia's playoff pedigree, a team like the Brewers may be willing to acquire him and have him serve as their designated hitter. Garcia is under team control by means of arbitration through 2026, so it may take a slightly heavier package deal to pry him away from Texas."
Garcia has struggled this year with the Rangers. He is hitting just .234/.277/.398 with 12 home runs, 54 RBI, a 2.0 WAR and a .676 OPS.
However, he is a two-time All-Star, a former Gold Glove winner and helped the Rangers win their first World Series title in 2023. Perhaps a change of scenery could boost his production.
It will be interesting to see where the Brewers land in their search of a bat, but Garcia could be a solid fit.
More MLB: Brewers Fireballer Jacob Misiorowski Makes MLB History With All-Star Nod