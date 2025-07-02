Brewers Prize From Cardinals To Undergo Elbow Surgery
The Milwaukee Brewers selected left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Rule 5 Draft back in December.
Thomas made his big league debut this season with Milwaukee and appeared in two games. It sounds like it's going to be a bit before Brewers fans are able to see him back on the mound in Milwaukee, though. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that he is set to undergo elbow surgery that even could end up being Tommy John surgery.
"Some Brewers injury notes: Brandon Woodruff has completed his rehab assignment and is available for activation," McCalvy said. "Garrett Mitchell is undergoing surgery today and we’re hearing a longer timeline. “Goal of Spring Training 2026 return...
"More Brewers injury notes: Blake Perkins is scheduled to play 9 innings for Nashville tonight and tomorrow before being ready to come off the IL. Connor Thomas scheduled to have left elbow surgery with Dr. Meister in mid-July (loose body removal, possible Tommy John)."
That's some really rough luck. Before coming over to Milwaukee, Thomas logged a 2.89 ERA in his final season in the Cardinals organization. He appeared in 56 games last year and had a 2.89 ERA and a 79-to-24 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
Hopefully, he's able to make a quick recovery and get back into the mix for the Brewers next season at the very latest. It wasn't a great update from McCalvy and now the Brewers will find a way to plan accordingly.
