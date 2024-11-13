Brewers' Projected $8.4M Star's Days Could Be Numbered With Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers are in a weird spot.
Most of the chatter surrounding the Brewers this offseason has mainly been about players who could be on the way out of town. With all of the speculation and rumors swirling around the Brewers, you would think they struggled in 2024.
That wasn't the case. Milwaukee won 93 games and finished atop the National League Central standings. The Brewers unfortunately could lose key pieces this winter. One player who continues to be called a possible trade candidate is star closer Devin Williams. The latest to discuss a possible move was MLB.com's Mark Feinsand as he had the buzz factor about a possible deal as "medium."
"Milwaukee declined a $10.5 million club option for 2025, but Williams remains under club contractual control in his final year of arbitration eligibility," Feinsand said. "Given the Brewers’ annual payroll situation, it’s possible they could look to move their closer with only one year remaining until he becomes a free agent. Trevor Megill filled in admirably as the closer for the first half of the season, so Milwaukee knows it has a Plan B if Williams is traded.
"Buzz factor: Medium. Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said he will 'stay open-minded' when it comes to a potential trade of Williams. So while there’s no indication as of now that the Brewers plan to move him, it could eventually be in play."
Williams is projected to make $8.4 million in 2025. The Brewers should be able to afford that deal, but do they want to?
