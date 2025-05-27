Brewers Projected As Contender For Marlins Starter
The Milwaukee Brewers have a ton of starting pitching already, although the depth has been depleted throughout the season so far.
While this is the case, speculation already is picking up about who the Brewers could add if they were to look to buy this summer ahead of the July 31st Major League Baseball trade deadline. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson made a list of the top 10 potential trade candidates with hypothetical landing spots for each. Anderson had the Brewers among the top three "potential fits" for Miami Marlins left-handed starter Ryan Weathers.
"No. 9. Ryan Weathers, LHP, Miami Marlins," Anderson said. "Weathers has the potential to be one of the deadline's biggest wild cards. He's only pitched a few times so far this season, but he's captured attention with his improved stuff and velocity. Weathers won't even qualify for arbitration until after this winter, giving the Marlins the option to hold and let him gain value.
"I'm including him anyway because teams in need of another above-average starter might be willing to make a speculative play for his services. Potential fits: Brewers, (Boston Red Sox), (San Francisco Giants)."
Weathers is just 25 years old and has made three starts this season for Miami and has pitched to a 1.15 ERA across 15 2/3 innings pitched. He is in his fifth career big league season and won't be a free agent until 2029. The Brewers don't really need to add more pitching, but a 25-year-old with upside could never hurt.
