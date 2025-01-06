Brewers Projected To Add 31-Year-Old Ex-Cardinals All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of talent but still should be taking a hard look at the free agent market for infielders.
Willy Adames no longer will call the Brewers home in 2025. He signed a massive deal with the San Francisco Giants and now the Brewers need to adjust their infield. It seems like Joey Ortiz could be playing shortstop in 2025, but who will play third base?
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted the team will sign one-time All-Star Paul DeJong in free agency this offseason.
"The Brewers still have a glaring hole at third base, with Oliver Dunn as the leading in-house candidate after he hit .221/.282/.316 in 104 plate appearances last season," Reuter said. "They could experiment with Sal Frelick at the hot corner again this spring, but veteran Paul DeJong represents a low-cost upgrade who can provide some pop and steady defense."
DeJong spent the first six-plus seasons of his career as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals so the Brewers surely got a good look at him over the years. He was an All-Star with the Cardinals in 2019. DeJong spent the 2024 season with the Chicago White Sox and and Kansas City Royals and hit 24 home runs while driving in 56 runs across 139 games played.
If the Brewers want to add another infielder, DeJong is the type of buy-low player with upside that absolutely should be one the team's radar in free agency.
More MLB: 2 Big-Name Players Brewers Could Bring In As Final Pieces