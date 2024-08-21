Brewers Prospect Hits 100 MPH Amid Career Milestone, Closing In On MLB Debut
The Milwaukee Brewers No. 1 pitching prospect is making a strong case that he is ready to be called up to the major leagues.
The Brewers already have the second-best bullpen in Major League Baseball with a combined 3.26 ERA and a young hurler may be joining them soon. Jacob Misiorowski is a blue-chip starting pitcher prospect but recently and likely temporarily switched to the bullpen -- and has been carving up lineups ever since.
Misiorowski didn't allow a single earned run, hit or walk and struck out two in the pair of innings he pitched against the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Not only did the 22-year-old have an impressive outing, he also notched the first save of his career.
The righty also has a high-velocity fastball which was displayed throughout the win against the Jumbo Shrimp.
"The Brewers' second-ranked prospect hit 98 mph eight times -- topping out at 99.8 -- over a hitless two-inning outing for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds," MLB Pipeline's social media account posted Tuesday night.
Misiorowski is primed to appear at the major league level later this season, which could ultimately come any day now. The switch to the bullpen only makes sense as an attempt to give the young hurler a role for what will be an intense postseason run. He's not going to be converted to a full-time reliever so this move is merely to speed up his debut -- so far, so good.
The 22-year-old would join an elite bullpen and possibly be a crucial part of Milwaukee's postseason run.
