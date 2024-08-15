Brewers Prospect Making Waves In Minor Leagues Impresses In First Double-A Start
The Milwaukee Brewers starting pitchers may be struggling at the major league level, but the club has great talent in the minor leagues waiting to be called up.
K.C Hunt is among the young hurlers in Milwaukee's farm system with a bright future ahead of him, and his efforts were on full display in his first start since being called up to the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers.
Hunt allowed one run, three hits with zero walks and struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings pitched in a 1-0 loss to the Double-A Mississippi Braves on Wednesday night.
The 24-year-old was drafted in the 12th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates but ultimately chose not to sign. Hunt then spent another year at Mississippi State and in the following summer signed with Milwaukee as an undrafted free agent following a drop in his stock. Now it appears that Hunt is heading in the right direction once again.
The righty was promoted to Biloxi amid a spectacular 2024 campaign and has dominated the minor leagues since joining the organization.
Hunt has an impressive 1.93 ERA with a 108-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .1.81 batting average against and a 0.87 WHIP in 74 2/3 innings across 20 games for the Single-A Caroline Mudcats, High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and now Shuckers this season.
Barring a setback, Hunt should be on pace to receive another promotion to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds next season and has quickly made himself a name to keep an eye on.
