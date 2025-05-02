Brewers Putting Best Foot Forward For Important Series Vs. Cubs
The 2025 Major League Baseball season is still young, but that doesn't mean that each game isn't important.
The Milwaukee Brewers will begin arguably the most important series of the season so far on Friday as they take on the Chicago Cubs at home at American Family Field. The Cubs are the top team in the National League Central right now and arguably the top overall team in the National League, aside from the red-hot New York Mets.
Milwaukee, on the other hand, has a 16-16 record and is 4-6 over the last 10 games. The Brewers will send Quinn Priester to the mound on Friday looking to get the Brewers off to a hot start against one of their biggest rivals. The Cubs will send Ben Brown to the hill. So far this season, Brown has a 6.04 ERA and 2-2 record while Priester has logged a 3.79 ERA and 1-0 record so far since he was acquired from the Boston Red Sox.
Saturday could lead to a pitcher's duel. Milwaukee will have José Quintana on the bump while the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon to the hill. Sunday will be another big one with Freddy Peralta facing off against Shōta Imanaga.
It will be a big series and could either get the Brewers back near the top spot in the division or bury them for the short term. It's just a series in May, but it will have some big implications.
