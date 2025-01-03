Brewers-Rangers Swing Trade To Send 27-Year-Old To Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers may not have made many big, splashy moves so far this offseason, but the front office clearly is very busy.
Milwaukee has been looking for ways to add to the organization without breaking the bank and made yet another move on Thursday night. The Brewers have done a great job in building their bullpen and are taking a chance on a former member of the Texas Rangers now.
The Brewers reportedly swung a deal with Texas on Thursday night to land 27-year-old relief pitcher Grant Anderson for Mason Molina, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Brewers trade: They get right-hander Grant Anderson from the Rangers for Minor League lefty Mason Molina. Anderson, a reliever, had an 8.10 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 Major League innings last season," McCalvy said. "He was DFA’d on Monday. Has an option remaining."
If there is a team that is going to get the most out of Anderson in the bullpen, it will be the Brewers. Milwaukee has done a fantastic job developing its bullpen and Anderson will be another project. Last year, he had an 8.10 ERA across 23 appearances at the big league level, but clearly the Brewers like something about him.
He is just 27 years old and has a 3.73 ERA in six minor league seasons across 182 appearances. In 2024, he had a 2.93 ERA across 26 appearances with the Triple-A Round Rock Express. In 2023, he had a 3.54 ERA across 25 minor-league appearances.
Hopefully, the Brewers can get him on track at the big league level.
