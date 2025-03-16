Brewers ‘Really Concerned’ About 26-Year-Old Key Piece
The Milwaukee Brewers had a tough day on Saturday.
There were some positives, like Rhys Hoskins continuing his red-hot Spring Training by blasting his sixth home run of camp. He has six home runs, eight RBIs, and is slashing .346/.452/1.038 in 10 games. There was a lot of questions about his future heading into camp, but he's at least looked like a star so far.
That's the good news.
On the negative side, Brewers 26-year-old starter Tobias Myers suffered an oblique injury on Saturday. He was phenomenal as a rookie last year and had a 3.00 ERA across 27 total appearances, including 25 starts. He's going to be a big part of the roster for Milwaukee in 2025, but now it needs to see what happens with his oblique injury.
Manager Pat Murphy talked about the ailment on Saturday and said that he was "really concerned," as transcribed by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Pat Murphy on Tobias Myers' oblique injury: 'We're really concerned. I mean, whenever you're talking about an oblique, whether it's mild or whatever it is, he had to come out of the game, it's concerning. ... But we have to get further testing to find out really what that is,'" McCalvy shared.
That's certainly not what you want to hear. The Brewers luckily have some solid pitching depth right now after adding guys like Nestor Cortes and José Quintana, but this isn't what you want to hear about one of the key pieces of the team.
