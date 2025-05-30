Brewers Receive Bleak Trade Deadline 'Fire Sale' Prediction
The Milwaukee Brewers have been speculated about a lot this season.
Things have started to turn around, but the Brewers aren't exactly where they thought they would be right now. Milwaukee is 29-28 and riding a four-game winning streak heading into a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies,
To make matters better, the Brewers are about to get two significant pieces back. José Quintana and Brandon Woodruff are both working their way back. Quintana likely will be back this weekend and Woodruff isn't far away himself.
Although things are trending in the right direction, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller made the surprising claim that Milwaukee is playing its way to a trade deadline "fire sale."
"Starting Nine: Brewers are hitting their way to deadline fire sale," Miller said. MVP: Rhys Hoskins. Both William Contreras and Brice Turang are supplying more value than Hoskins if you factor in defense, but it's an open-and-shut case in favor of the first baseman at the dish, where he is having one of the best seasons of his career. He's only on pace for about 20 home runs, but his .287 batting average will stand out in what figures to be a seller's market at first base, should the Brewers go that route in two months' time."
The Brewers certainly can continue to right the ship, especially with the pitching coming back. This seems like an aggressive take with likely two months to go until the July 31st trade deadline.
