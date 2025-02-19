Brewers Receive Harsh Grade After Lackluster Offseason
It was a very quiet offseason for the Milwaukee Brewers. The only free agents they signed were pitchers Tyler Alexander and Grant Wolfram. The only trade they made was the deal that sent Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in exchange for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin.
On top of that, Milwaukee lost star shortstop Willy Adames, who signed a seven-year, $182 million deal with the San Francisco Giants.
Obviously, not much was accomplished by the Brew Crew this winter, and they'll enter the 2025 season with some question marks.
The Athletic gave them a harsh grade of D for their offseason.
"Even with the loss of Willy Adames, the Brewers still boast an enviable core of position players, headlined by William Contreras, Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich. The rotation could be buoyed by a healthy return from Brandon Woodruff, who missed 2024 after undergoing shoulder surgery. Milwaukee should once again contend in the Central; its ceiling beyond that, though, appears limited."
The Brewers have reached the postseason in all but one year since their run to the National League Championship Series in 2018. However, they also have only won two playoff games since then.
Last year, the Brewers endured a heartbreaking loss to end their season, as they had the New York Mets down to their final chances in the Wild Card Series before New York stormed back and won the deciding game.
The Brewers have a solid core in place and should still be competitive, but it's hard to imagine them being World Series contenders.
