Brewers Receive Middling Grade For Trade Deadline Acquisitions
The Milwaukee Brewers enter the month of August a game ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. The also have the best record in the Senior Circuit.
They didn't do anything crazy at the trade deadline. They made trades to acquire Danny Jansen from the Tampa Bay Rays and Shelby Miller from the Arizona Diamondbacks. They also sent Nestor Cortes to the San Diego Padres for outfielder Brandon Lockridge.
The Athletic recently gave all 30 Major League teams letter grades for their performance at the trade deadline. Milwaukee received a C+ grade for the moves they made.
"The Brewers’ trade deadline was a bit underwhelming in terms of actual moves. They acquired a solid defensive catcher in Danny Jansen, a more than solid reliever in Shelby Miller and a speedy extra outfielder in Brandon Lockridge. I would have liked to see the Brewers improve the offense on the left side of their infield, but at the end of the day, they enter August in a strong position," Jim Bowden wrote.
The Brewers moves should help them as they try to build for a run in the second half of the 2025 season. Their bullpen is certainly stronger with Miller being added to the mix, and they have a strong backup option behind the plate with Jansen.
The Brewers will be a very interesting team to watch down the stretch as they push for their third consecutive NL Central title. We'll see how the rest of the season plays out.
