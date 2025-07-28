Brewers Receive 'Notable' Pre-Trade Deadline Injury Update
The Milwaukee Brewers got some rough news on Monday.
Milwaukee reliever Rob Zastryzny has been working his way back from a rib injury but re-aggrevated it, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Notable Brewers injury news with the Trade Deadline looming: LHP Rob Zastryzny had a relapse of his rib injury and has been returned from rehab assignment," McCalvy said. "He remains on the IL and is undergoing more tests."
Zastryzny came over to Milwaukee earlier in the season and he was impressive. He pitched in 15 games before going down and had a 2.03 ERA to show for it before going down with his rib injury. It seemed like progress was being made and he made two minor league rehab appearances with the most recent being on July 25th for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. While this is the case, now Milwaukee will miss him for longer, although a return timetable currently isn't clear.
The timing is unfortunate, but now at least the Brewers know they could use another bullpen arm before the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline passes on Thursday. Milwaukee's biggest need is a slugger in the middle of the lineup. But, it wouldn't hurt to add more bullpen depth, especially with Zastryzny's update now.
The next three days are going to be full of rumors left and right. A successful deadline would certainly include adding a slugger and maybe a reliever. Milwaukee has a surplus of starting pitching which could help solve this.
