Brewers Receive Surprising Offseason Grade From MLB Insiders
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't have the most active offseason of all time.
Milwaukee entered the offseason after winning 93 games last year. The Brewers won the National League Central for the third time in four years and entered the offseason with a lot of question marks. Willy Adames was a key piece in the middle of the lineup over the last few years, but he was headed to free agency. The Brewers didn't bring him back and he ended up landing a deal with the San Francisco Giants.
All-Star closer Devin Williams was a year away from free agency but was still under team control for the 2025 season. While this is the case, the Brewers opted to move on and traded him to the New York Yankees for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin. Cortes is only under team control for the 2025 season and then will go to free agency. Durbin has years of team control of him and could play a large role as soon as 2025.
Aside from that, the Brewers didn't really do much. Milwaukee made a few minor moves, but nothing to move the needle. The Brewers did almost nothing for a while but recently signed Mark Canha and Manuel Margot to minor-league deals in Spring Training.
The Brewers were quiet throughout the offseason and USA Today's Gabe Lacques and Bob Nightengale gave them an "F" for their performance while grading each team's offseason.
"Milwaukee Brewers: F," Lacques and Nightengale said. "The Brewers lost All-Star shortstop Willy Adames in free agency and traded All-Star closer Devin Williams. They replaced them by signing Elvin Rodriguez, Tyler Alexander and Grant Wolfram. The Brewers defy expectations year after year. They’re going to have to find a way to do it again."
Milwaukee surely didn't do much, but an "F" seems strong. Durbin could be a very solid pickup for this team. We'll just have to see how things shake out.
