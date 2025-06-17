Brewers Recent Play Has Changed Trade Deadline Predictions
The Milwaukee Brewers have started to turn things around.
Milwaukee has won three of its last four games and is in second place in the National League Central with a 39-34 record. The Brewers are 5 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the National League Central heading into a massive series against the rival.
Perception around the club already has flipped thanks to the club's recent play in June. A few weeks ago, the Brewers were a few games under .500 and seemed poised to be potential deadline sellers. Now, the feelings around the league have shifted at least a little bit.
One way this is shown is through the fact that Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer predicted the Brewers will hold at the upcoming trade deadline.
"Milwaukee Brewers: Hold," Rymer said. "Record: 39-34. Remember when the Brewers got their butts handed to them amid an 0-4 start to the year? Even if you do, you probably have an inkling that was a long time ago.
"It was indeed, yet the Brewers still need to walk a fine line in relation to the deadline. It's hard to imagine them going all-in, both on account of their deficit to the Cubs and on that of their limited resources. What they surely need is more offense, but one thing that worked in 2024 could work again in 2025: Waiting for Jackson Chourio to get hot."
Now, this obviously doesn't mean it is guaranteed to happen, but it does show at least that feelings have started to change about the team.
More MLB: Brewers-Yankees Blockbuster Looks Better Now Thanks To Red Sox