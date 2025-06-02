Brewers Red-Hot Flamethrower Called 'Best-Kept Secret'
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the hottest relievers in baseball right now.
Abner Uribe entered the 2025 season after logging a 6.91 ERA in 14 appearances last year with Milwaukee. He has looked like a completely different player this year. The 24-year-old flamethrower has appeared in a league-leading 29 games and has a 1.59 ERA to show for it. Uribe has logged a 37-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
His advanced metrics have been even better. Right now, Milwaukee is in the 98th percentile in fastball velocity, 96th percentile in barrel percentage, 93rd percentile in average exit velocity, 93rd percentile in strikeout rate, 91st percentile in whiff rate, and 86th percentile in ground ball rate.
Uribe had a 1.76 ERA in 32 appearances as a rookie in 2023 but struggled last year. He clearly has turned things around and Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly called him Milwaukee's "best-kept secret."
"Milwaukee Brewers: Abner Uribe," Kelly said. "Somewhere, Abner Double is smiling that his name lives on with such an effective reliever. Uribe has a 1.59 ERA and 2.98 FIP over 29 appearances this year, while posting a 12.2 K/9. The Brewers have seen both Josh Hader and Devin Williams depart in recent years, but they always seem to have a next man up."
The Brewers clearly lost a big piece this past offseason after trading Devin Williams to the New York Yankees. Uribe has helped to fill the hole. Uribe, Trevor Megill, Jared Koenig, and Grant Anderson have led the way for the Brewers' bullpen this season. There's some real talent here and that's part of the reason why Milwaukee is red-hot right now.
