Brewers-Red Sox Called 'Perfect Fit' For Blockbuster Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers have a bounce-back slugger on their hands. But, will he stick around with the organization throughout the entire 2025 Major League Baseball season?
Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins has been great for Milwaukee so far this season after a tough first season with the team in 2024. Hoskins has appeared in 44 games and is slashing .288/.392/.446 with five homers, 25 RBIs, and seven doubles.
As great as Hoskins has been, the team hasn't lived up to potential so far. The Brewers currently are in fourth place in the National League Central at 22-25. If things don't work out for the Brewers, it wouldn't be shocking to see chatter about Hoskins as the trade deadline approaches this summer.
USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale already started talking about the trade buzz and said Hoskins would be a "perfect fit" for the Boston Red Sox.
"If the Boston Red Sox are still looking for a first baseman at the trade deadline, Rhys Hoskins of the Milwaukee Brewers could be the perfect fit," Nightengale said. "Hoskins, a free agent after the season, will be available if the Brewers aren’t in the playoff hunt."
The Red Sox lost first baseman Triston Casas for the season due to a serious knee injury. Since then, there's been a lot of buzz about Boston and other first basemen across the league. Hoskins is a guy who could be worth watching out for, but hopefully Milwaukee stacks up wins instead.
