Brewers-Red Sox Surprising Trade Idea Involves 2-Time All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers have no reason to blow up their roster right now.
Milwaukee hasn't won fewer than 86 games in a season over the last four years and the team currently is just a 1/2 game out of first place in the National League Central at 7-5. The Brewers' starting rotation has been decimated this year so far and yet it has found ways to keep winning games.
While this is the case, it hasn't stopped trade chatter. Nothing seemingly can. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller shared a column on Thursday in which they spoke about "clear needs" for some teams already this season. For the Boston Red Sox, Miller mentioned the catcher position and floated William Contreras as a potential answer on the trade market.
"Potential Solutions: Willson Contreras, William Contreras, Christian Vazquez," Miller said. "Neither Contreras brother would come cheap, particularly William, who has a $12 million club option for next season plus one more year of arbitration eligibility in 2027. Even if Milwaukee drops out of the picture completely, it will be reluctant to move one of its best hitters.
"Willson is more gettable with the Cardinals possibly headed for a total rebuild, but he's also making $18 million this season, $18 million next season, $18.5 million in 2027 and has a $17.5 million club option or $5 million buyout for 2028. Boston certainly brings in enough revenue to make that happen, but it may well decide against it."
There's no reason for the Brewers to deal Contreras away and it doesn't seem likely by any means. The only thing that can silence trade speculation like this is if they keep winning like they have.
