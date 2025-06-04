Brewers-Red Sox Trade Prize Is Being Unlocked in Milwaukee
There was a time earlier in the season in which it seemed like the Milwaukee Brewers didn't have close to enough pitching.
Injuries popped up left and right and there was even a time when Freddy Peralta was the team's only healthy expected starter. Milwaukee entered Spring Training with Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, José Quintana, Aaron Civale, Nestor Cortes, and Tobias Myers all expecting to play big roles in 2025. There was a time when only Peralta was healthy of this group.
Because of this, the Brewers gave the Boston Red Sox a call and swung a very early trade to acquire righty Quinn Priester. He started his Brewers career strong and allowed just three earned runs across his first three starts. He hit a snag in his next two outings but the team has figured out a way to unlock him since.
In his last six appearances, he has started three games and has come in after an opener in three of the outings. Overall, he has pitched to a 2.51 ERA over his last 32 1/3 innings of work, as shared by the team.
Priester lowered his season ERA down to 3.88 on Wednesday after pitching five innings of work and allowing just one earned run against the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers needed pitching, and Priester has already shown that he can be a solid piece for the team this year and even for years to come. The Brewers have found a way to get the most out of him so far.
