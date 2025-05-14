Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Reinforcement Could Come Soon In $8 Million Man

The Brewers are going to get a reinforcement back in the not-so-distant future...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo in the dugout during batting practice prior to the game against the Athletics at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo in the dugout during batting practice prior to the game against the Athletics at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a cold stretch right now. At this point, any reinforcement would be a welcomed sight.

Milwaukee's rotation has been hit hardest by injuries, although it has found a way to hold up for the most part. The Brewers' starting rotation currently is ranked at No. 12 in the league in staff ERA at 3.77. There are many reasons why the Brewers entered play on Wednesday with a 20-23 record. Right now, the offense isn't really clicking.

There's a lot of talent at the big league level right now and the offense should turn around. There could be a reinforcement for the rotation in the not-so-distant future as well.

Brewers starter Aaron Civale has made just one start at the big league level so far this season. He has been out ever since as he has dealt with a strained left hamstring. Civale made his first minor league rehab start in his trek back to Milwaukee on May 8th for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. He went four innings and didn't allow any runs.

He's set to make his second rehab appearance on Wednesday, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"Twinbill in Triple-A Nashville today," McCalvy said. "Aaron Civale will get the start in game one and DL Hall will start Game 2. I believe that Aaron Ashby is scheduled get some work today as well."

It's been a tough week, but there are reinforcements working their way back for Milwaukee. Civale is one a one-year, $8 million deal and should be back in the not-so-distant future if there arent any setbacks.

More MLB: Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Addresses Elephant In The Room

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed