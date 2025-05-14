Brewers Reinforcement Could Come Soon In $8 Million Man
The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a cold stretch right now. At this point, any reinforcement would be a welcomed sight.
Milwaukee's rotation has been hit hardest by injuries, although it has found a way to hold up for the most part. The Brewers' starting rotation currently is ranked at No. 12 in the league in staff ERA at 3.77. There are many reasons why the Brewers entered play on Wednesday with a 20-23 record. Right now, the offense isn't really clicking.
There's a lot of talent at the big league level right now and the offense should turn around. There could be a reinforcement for the rotation in the not-so-distant future as well.
Brewers starter Aaron Civale has made just one start at the big league level so far this season. He has been out ever since as he has dealt with a strained left hamstring. Civale made his first minor league rehab start in his trek back to Milwaukee on May 8th for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. He went four innings and didn't allow any runs.
He's set to make his second rehab appearance on Wednesday, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Twinbill in Triple-A Nashville today," McCalvy said. "Aaron Civale will get the start in game one and DL Hall will start Game 2. I believe that Aaron Ashby is scheduled get some work today as well."
It's been a tough week, but there are reinforcements working their way back for Milwaukee. Civale is one a one-year, $8 million deal and should be back in the not-so-distant future if there arent any setbacks.
