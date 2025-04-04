Brewers Reinforcement Preparing For Next Big Milestone
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation obviously is thin right now.
Once José Quintana was signed in Spring Training, much was made about all of the team's depth in the rotation. It has been tested already, though, in a big way. Milwaukee currently is without the services of Quintana, Brandon Woodruff, Tobias Myers, and Aaron Civale. Luckily, Nestor Cortes and Freddy Peralta are healthy right now.
Quintana and Woodruff are healthy and are just working their way back. Woodruff missed the 2024 season and Quintana signed late.
Myers and Civale are actually injured, but Myers took another major step in his recovery on Thursday. Brewers reporter Sophia Minnaert shared that Myer threw a 38-pitch live bullpen on Thursday and it seems like his next step will be a rehab assignment in the minor leagues on Tuesday with the Nashville Sounds.
"Tobias Myers threw 38 pitches in two innings of a live BP today," Minnaert said. "Next step is starting a rehab assignment with Nashville Sounds on Tuesday."
If this comes to fruition and there aren't any setbacks, this would be good news for Milwaukee. He had a 3.00 ERA last year as a rookie in 27 total appearances -- including 25 starts. The fact that he already has progressed to a potential minor league assignment is a sign that he could be just a few weeks away from pitching in the majors.
Quintana and Woodruff likely aren't too far behind as well. Things are starting to look up.
