Brewers Reportedly Agree To One-Year Deal With Crucial Backup Infielder
The Milwaukee Brewers have many questions to answer in regards to their roster for the 2025 campaign, but one position can be taken off their to-do list.
The Brewers have arguably the best catcher in the National League in William Contreras. However, having depth at the position is crucial for the grueling 162-game season. Thankfully, the club reportedly locked down his backup for the upcoming campaign.
"The Brewers have avoided arbitration with Eric Haase, agreeing on a one-year deal," Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg reported Friday morning. "Milwaukee has its backup catcher locked down while Jeferson Quero begins the year in the minor leagues."
Haase hit .273 with six extra-base hits including five home runs, 14 RBIs and a .819 OPS (122 OPS+) in 30 games last season.
The 31-year-old will be able to take some of the weight off Contreras' plate for a handful of games next year, just as he did in the 2024 season.
As Hogg mentioned, the club's top prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Quero, will return to the minors from a lengthy injury next year which could lead to his major league debut in the near future.
More MLB: Brewers': $8M Two-Time All-Star May Stay In Milwaukee Despite Rumors