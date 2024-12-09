Brewers Reportedly Eyeing White Sox All-Star In Possible Blockbuster
The Milwaukee Brewers could use another pitcher and it sounds like they may be interested in one of the more intriguing hurlers possibly available.
Milwaukee is going to be an intriguing team to watch this offseason. The Brewers won 93 games in 2024 to the surprise of some. Milwaukee lost manager Craig Counsell and traded ace Corbin Burnes away ahead of the 2024 season. While this is the case, the Brewers shined and won 93 games and finished atop the National League Central standings.
The Brewers already lost star shortstop Willy Adames this offseason but there still should be reasons for fans to have hope. Milwaukee is loaded with exciting, young talent and if it could add a little more this offseason, it would be in good shape.
The starting rotation would be a good way to do this and the club reportedly have shown interest in Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"The Brewers are among the teams still engaged with the White Sox on Garrett Crochet, sources say," Morosi said.
Crochet is just 25 years old and is one of the most intriguing players available on the trade market right now. His name has been in rumors going back to the trade deadline and it seems like there is a good chance that he gets moved this offseason.
If the Brewers could land someone like him, it would add an ace-level pitcher to the top of the rotation without increasing payroll too much. This is a great idea.
