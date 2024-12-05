Brewers Reportedly Have Specific Return In Mind For Blockbuster Devin Williams Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the greater realistic trade assets this winter, and a recent report suggests they should be aiming for one thing in particular in return.
The Brewers had a fantastic bullpen last season, and their rotation was subpar. Now, the front office has a major decision to make on an impending free agent that could flip the script on both their starting and relief pitching staff.
Milwaukee's right-hander Devin Williams has been the subject of trade rumors and the latest report continues to tease the idea that the 30-year-old will be suiting up for a new club next season -- with the Brewers eyeing a specific upgrade in return.
"Ideally, any return for Williams would include a young starting pitcher." The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Thursday morning. "The Brewers' rotation presently consists of Freddy Peralta, Tobias Myers, Aaron Civale, Brandon Woodruff and perhaps DL Hall or Aaron Ashby, the latter of whom finished the season strong."
Williams had a 1.25 ERA with a 38-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .133 batting average against and a 0.97 WHIP in 21 2/3 innings across 22 games this season.
The Brewers starting pitchers combined for a 4.09 ERA last season, ranking 17th in Major League Baseball. It's safe to say the club would greatly benefit from adding a starting pitcher as Rosenthal suggested.
Alternatively, their bullpen had a combined 3.11 ERA which was the second-best in MLB, done without Williams for more than half of the season. The righty is undoubtedly one of the best closers in baseball, but flipping him for a starting pitcher could greatly improve Milwaukee's rotation and their bullpen should be relatively successful in his absence.
More MLB: Insider Suggests Ex-Brewers Star Could Join Mets If Juan Soto Doesn't