Brewers Reportedly Have Top-10 Trade Chip, Could Blockbuster Be Imminent?
The Milwaukee Brewers could be involved in one of the bigger trades of the offseason, should the club part ways with a notable hurler.
Although the offseason is still weeks away, the hype is building for free agency and for the trade market to heat up. The Brewers have many decisions to make regarding their roster, and one of their best players was dubbed the No. 7 best trade chip -- begging the question of how the club will handle him this winter.
"Over six seasons in the majors, (Devin Williams) has a 1.83 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 14.3 K/9 in 241 appearances," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Monday morning. "The Brewers have a potential in-house replacement in Trevor Megill, who saved 21 games before Williams returned from injury, and that should make it easier to shop their two-time All-Star closer."
Williams had a 1.25 ERA with a 38-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .133 batting average against and a 0.97 WHIP in 21 2/3 innings across 22 games this season.
Brewers general manager Matt Arnold recently spoke on the club's thought process with Williams, where he noted that the club will have to remain open-minded.
While Williams is debatably the top closer in Major League Baseball, he's only under team control through 2025 and the Brewers could get a high-value return if they want to part ways with the 30-year-old -- rather than get nothing for him if he leaves after the 2025 campaign.
