Brewers Reportedly Lose Prospect To Braves Following Free Agency Election
The Milwaukee Brewers farm system has berthed plenty of stars, but one prospect with high potential has chosen to develop his career elsewhere.
Back in 2017, the Brewers took a chance on a talented outfielder from Venezuela who worked his way up to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds this past season. Coming off a fantastic year in the minor leagues, the 23-year-old opted to test his luck in free agency -- and has reportedly landed a deal with the Atlanta Braves.
"Former Milwaukee Brewers minor league outfielder Carlos D. Rodríguez has signed with the Atlanta Braves," Reviewing The Brew's Tyler Koerth reported Friday afternoon. "He had a great 2024 season."
Rodriguez hit .284 with 25 extra-base hits including four home runs, 52 RBIs and a .742 OPS in 115 games between the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers and Sounds last season.
The left-handed hitter had tough competition at the major league level, going up against a trio of Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio to compete for a spot on the roster.
Although things didn't pan out for Rodriguez in Milwaukee, he'll get his shot to make a name for himself in Atlanta. At such a young age, and high level of potential, it wouldn't be surprising if he earns a spot on the club's active roster very soon after securing a spot on the 40-man.
