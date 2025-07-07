Brewers Reportedly Replacing Rhys Hoskins With Ex-No. 3 Pick
The Milwaukee Brewers recently added more first base depth for the organization and it's being used almost right away.
Milwaukee acquired former No. 3 overall pick Andrew Vaughn recently in a deal with the Chicago White Sox that cut ties with veteran pitcher Aaron Civale.
Vaughn has been in the minors since the deal but he reportedly is coming up to replace injured slugger Rhys Hoskins. Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Hoskins has a Grade 2 left thumb sprain and will need an Injured List stint.
"Update on Rhys Hoskins: MRI revealed a Grade 2 left thumb sprain that will land him on the IL," Rosiak said. "Roster move coming tomorrow."
FanSided's Robert Murray followed up with the news that Vaughn was coming up.
"Brewers turn to former top pick Andrew Vaughn as Hoskins heads to IL," Murray said. "In trading for Vaughn, the Brewers are betting on the former high draft pick benefiting from a change of scenery. Parting with Civale, an obvious candidate to be moved at the deadline who had demanded a trade shortly before being moved to Chicago, was a small price for the Brewers to pay. And Milwaukee will soon get its first look at seeing what Vaughn looks like in a new, winning environment with Rhys Hoskins sidelined with a Grade 2 thumb sprain."
It's unclear at this point how long Hoskins will be out. But, hopefully it's just a short stint on the IL.
