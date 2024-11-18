Brewers Reportedly Sign Ex-Yankees Top Prospect To Bolster Pitching Staff
The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly already made a move to impact their pitching staff for the upcoming season.
The Brewers have notoriously become a hotspot for turning a player's career around, solidifying them as stars in Major League Baseball. Milwaukee will be looking to have history repeat itself, as the club seems to have landed a previous top prospect for the New York Yankees, who struggled in the 2024 campaign.
"Right-hander Deivi García and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a minor league deal," ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday afternoon. "Garcia, 25, was at one point a top prospect with the New York Yankees. His stuff still grades out very well, and Milwaukee has become a haven for pitching reclamations."
García had a 7.07 ERA with a 15-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .286 batting average against and a 1.93 WHIP in 14 innings across 14 games last season for the Chicago White Sox.
The 25-year-old will at the very least provide Milwaukee with additional pitching depth but has a high ceiling in an organization that boasts some of the best pitching development in the league.
García features a 95 mph fastball, a sweeper with fantastic underlying data, a curveball that can play and a changeup that was by far his most effective pitch last season -- .143 batting average against with a 33.3% whiff rate. He almost exclusively uses that pitch against left-handed batters.
While García's numbers don't necessarily jump off the page, he will certainly be a name to watch out for as his career progresses.
