Brewers Reuniting With 29-Year-Old Slugger To Add Offense
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't made many big moves this offseason, but they have been busy.
Milwaukee's biggest move of the offseason clearly was the trade that sent Devin Williams to the New York Yankees for former All-Star starting pitcher Nestor Cortes and young infielder Caleb Durbin. Those are two solid pieces that should help the team in 2025 in different capacities.
Outside of that move, the Brewers haven't really done much outside of smaller, depth moves. The team made yet another that fits this description on Monday as they brought back first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco.
"The Brewers brought first baseman/corner outfielder Jake Bauers back on a minor league contract this afternoon, the team announced," Franco said. "He’ll be in major league camp as a non-roster invitee.
"Bauers spent the entire ’24 season in Milwaukee. The Brewers acquired the lefty hitter from the Yankees early last offseason. Bauers took 346 plate appearances across 116 regular season games. He hit .199/.301/.361 with 12 longballs and 13 stolen bases. Bauers walked at a strong 11.3 percent clip but fanned 34.1 percent of the time."
Bauers is a 29-year-old with some pop in his bat, although contact hasn't been his friend. He is a career .208 hitter in parts of five big league seasons but did hit 12 home runs in each of the last two years.
He likely will fight for a spot on the active roster in Spring Training. If he fails to earn one, don't be shocked if he spends some time in Triple-A. This is another move that can help add depth to the offense, but isn't a game-changer.
