Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Reuniting With 29-Year-Old Slugger To Add Offense

The Brewers made another move on Monday

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; General view of the helmet used by the Milwaukee Brewers before the start of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Sep 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; General view of the helmet used by the Milwaukee Brewers before the start of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers haven't made many big moves this offseason, but they have been busy.

Milwaukee's biggest move of the offseason clearly was the trade that sent Devin Williams to the New York Yankees for former All-Star starting pitcher Nestor Cortes and young infielder Caleb Durbin. Those are two solid pieces that should help the team in 2025 in different capacities.

Outside of that move, the Brewers haven't really done much outside of smaller, depth moves. The team made yet another that fits this description on Monday as they brought back first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco.

"The Brewers brought first baseman/corner outfielder Jake Bauers back on a minor league contract this afternoon, the team announced," Franco said. "He’ll be in major league camp as a non-roster invitee.

"Bauers spent the entire ’24 season in Milwaukee. The Brewers acquired the lefty hitter from the Yankees early last offseason. Bauers took 346 plate appearances across 116 regular season games. He hit .199/.301/.361 with 12 longballs and 13 stolen bases. Bauers walked at a strong 11.3 percent clip but fanned 34.1 percent of the time."

Bauers is a 29-year-old with some pop in his bat, although contact hasn't been his friend. He is a career .208 hitter in parts of five big league seasons but did hit 12 home runs in each of the last two years.

He likely will fight for a spot on the active roster in Spring Training. If he fails to earn one, don't be shocked if he spends some time in Triple-A. This is another move that can help add depth to the offense, but isn't a game-changer.

More MLB: Brewers 24-Year-Old Called 'Dark Horse Option' For Starting Job

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed