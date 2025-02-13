Brewers Reveal Opening Day Starter Barring Spring Training Injury
Spring Training is kicking off across Major League Baseball with pitchers and catchers reporting to camps across the league.
The Milwaukee Brewers' first workout is scheduled for Thursday, per the team's calendar. It's going to be an interesting month or so until Opening Day gets here on March 27. The Brewers are an exciting team to follow right now.
Milwaukee has won the National League Central each of the last two years and in three of the last four campaigns. The Brewers have won over 90 games in three of the last four years and should be able to get at least near that total once again.
After a long few months of near silence, there are real things to talk about now with Spring Training kicking off. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on Wednesday that he asked manager Pat Murphy who will be the team's Opening Day starter this year and shared it will be Freddy Peralta barring an injury.
"A Spring Training Day 1 tradition: Ask the manager to name an Opening Day starter," McCalvy said. "Pat Murphy obliged! (Not that there’s much debate here.) 'Freddy,' he said. 'Run with it.'"
This isn't shocking, but it is one of the first pieces of real news for this team with the 2025 season approaching. The 28-year-old former All-Star logged a 3.68 ERA across 32 starts in 2024. He hasn't finished a season with an ERA above 3.99 since 2019. It's going to be a good season and if Peralta can stay healthy throughout the spring, it sounds like he'll get the ball in game No. 1.
