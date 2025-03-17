Brewers Reveal Potential Return Timeline For Key Piece After Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation isn't going to be at full strength when the 2025 Major League Baseball season kicks off.
Second-year starter Tobias Myers suffered an oblique injury this past weekend and had to go in for an MRI. Unfortunately, it was revealed on Monday that Myers will have to start the 2025 season on the Injured List, but it was shared that we could see him back before the end of April, as revealed by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"The Brewers are encouraged by the result of Tobias Myers' MRI scan but he will have to open the season on the injured list," McCalvy said. "A return before the end of April is in play. 'I think it's a little better news than we thought,' Pat Murphy said."
Myers was phenomenal as a rookie in 2024. The 26-year-old appeared in 27 games last year for the Brewers, including 25 starts. Over that stretch, he logged a 3.00 ERA and 127-to-36 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 138 innings pitched.
Milwaukee certainly didn't have expectations of Myers to play as large of a role as he did with the club last year. The fact that he could log a 3.00 ERA over that stretch as a rookie is phenomenal. Jackson Chourio got a lot of buzz as one of the best rookies in the game last year but Myers wasn't far off.
Unfortunately, the Brewers won't have Myers to kick off the season but it doesn't sound like it will be long until he is back.
