Brewers Reveal Why Red-Hot Hurler Was Sent To Minor Leagues
The Milwaukee Brewers have started to trim down the roster ahead of Opening Day.
We are one week away from the 2025 Major League Baseball season kicking off for the Brewers and one guy who was sent down to the minors already that was notable was 25-year-old hurler Craig Yoho.
He shined in Spring Training and logged a 1.23 ERA across seven outings. Yoho struck out 12 batters in 7 1/3 innings pitched. He surely will have an impact at the big league level in the not-so-distant future. Maybe even in 2025. But, he's going to have to wait.
Milwaukee sent him down to the minors. He had a phenomenal spring, but it's not the most shocking thing in the world because he has just 51 professional appearances under his belt to this point, excluding Spring Training. Last year he had a 0.94 ERA across 48 total appearances. He had a 1.26 ERA in 14 Triple-A appearances. He's not far from the big leagues, but manager Pat Murphy noted his lack of Triple-A experience and said he has more development to do, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Pat Murphy on sending Craig Yoho to the Minors: 'He's pitched (14 1/3) Triple-A innings in his life. He's got some development. We're excited about his future, but right now we think it's best with how our whole thing is constructed, depth is a real big, important thing,'" McCalvy shared.
That's pretty fair. If he can shine in Triple-A to begin the season, hopefully he can work his way up to the big leagues in 2025.
