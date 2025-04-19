Brewers Rising Star’s Potential Debut Revealed By Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers’ rotation looks better right now than it did a couple of weeks ago and there’s more firepower on the way.
Milwaukee has been missing a handful of guys, including 2024 breakout star Tobias Myers. He hasn’t made his season debut yet but looked great last year going 9-6 on the season to go along with a 3.00 ERA in 27 total appearances -- including 25 starts.
He hasn’t appeared in a big league game yet this season, but seemingly made his final minor league rehab start on Friday and could return on April 24th, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Nashville was on the wrong end of a walk-off tonight but not before Tobias Myers worked five scoreless innings in his latest rehab start," McCalvy said. "Barring any setbacks he could rejoin the Brewers' rotation in the finale of a four-game series in SF next week."
Milwaukee has got to be happy about that. The Brewers haven’t been at full strength and yet they are 11-9 on the season so far and in second place in the National League Central. Adding a young like Myers into the mix surely can take the team to an even higher level.
José Quintana and Quinn Priester have helped to take the burden in the rotation, and now Myers could be back as soon as next Thursday vs. the San Francisco Giants.
It’s a good time to be a Brewers fan.
