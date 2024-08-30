Brewers Rookie Hurler Called ‘Invaluable Piece Of The Puzzle’ In New Report
The Milwaukee Brewers are well on their way to winning the division, and they’ve done so in ways unexpected.
No one assumed that Milwaukee would be where they are without full health for Christian Yelich, but there have been surprising contributions from certain Brewers that have more than made up for Yelich’s absence.
One of those contributors is rookie hurler Tobias Myers, who has been a revelation for Milwaukee.
In a report released Thursday entitled “Austin Wells, Jackson Chourio and Top 25 MLB Rookies of 2024”, Reuter ranked Myers No. 14 and discussed his value to a Brewers team legitimately expecting to contend for a World Series in October.
“Before this year, Myers was best known as the pitcher the Rays gave up to acquire a young Junior Caminero from Cleveland prior to the 2022 season,” Reuter said.
“He also spent time with the Giants and White Sox before landing in Milwaukee prior to last year. The 26-year-old has held down a rotation spot for 20 starts, and while his 4.15 FIP speaks to some regression to come, he has been an invaluable piece of the puzzle for the NL Central leaders.”
Myers has not only enhanced the Brewers’ rotation in 2024; he’s also greatly improved his fiscal value on the market, to the extent that he’s reportedly going to garner a huge extension from Milwaukee.
Myers, along with Jackson Chourio and others, has created a ton of buzz about the Brewers' future.
