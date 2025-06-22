Brewers Rookie Makes History, Lauded By MLB Writer: 'Sensational'
Milwaukee Brewers rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski has exploded onto the Major League Baseball scene.
At just 23 years old, the 6-foot-7 flamethrowing rookie from Grain Valley, Missouri, has delivered a pair of starts that have etched his name in the record books.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale gave Misiorowski his flowers on Sunday.
“What a sensational start to a big-league career for Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski, who opened by throwing 11 no-hit innings in his first two starts. He is the only MLB pitcher in the modern era to have more victories (2) than hits permitted (1) in his first two career starts, according to OptaSTATS.”
Misiorowski has displayed absolute dominance to begin his career, starting with his debut on June 12 against the St. Louis Cardinals, where he tossed five hitless innings, striking out five despite battling nerves and cramping that forced an early exit.
His second start, against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, was even more electrifying. Misiorowski carried a perfect game into the seventh inning, retiring the first 18 batters he faced. He threw 29 pitches at 100 mph or higher, including 12 reaching at least 101 mph, a feat only surpassed by a select few starters since pitch tracking began in 2008. The perfect game bid ended with a walk to Byron Buxton, followed by a two-run homer by Matt Wallner, but Misiorowski’s final line—six-plus innings, one hit, two runs, one walk, and six strikeouts—was outstanding.
Selected No. 63 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Crowder College, Misiorowski’s journey to the majors was marked by rapid ascent. In Triple-A Nashville, he posted a 2.13 ERA with 80 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings, earning a call-up as the Brewers’ No. 4 prospect.
Misiorowski’s historic start has ignited discussions about his potential as a future ace, and for good reason.
