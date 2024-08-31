Brewers Rookie Whose ‘Production Has Dipped’ Could See Bigger Role In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers are in an envious position as a franchise with win-now capacity and a bright future.
The Brewers look as good as any team in Major League Baseball as the playoffs approach, and young players like Jackson Chourio and Tobias Myers signal the possibility of lasting dominance at American Family Field.
Another of Milwaukee’s rookies who has impressed in 2024 is third baseman Joey Ortiz, who was named National League Rookie of the Month in May. Although Ortiz has cooled off considerably since the start of the season, his potential has been made clear.
Given the uncertainty of Willy Adames remaining with the Brewers past this season, Ortiz could find himself shifted over to shortstop in 2025.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter released a piece entitled, “Austin Wells, Jackson Chourio and Top 25 MLB Rookies of 2024”, and ranked Ortiz at No. 20 while commenting on his future in Milwaukee.
“Ortiz was part of the NL Rookie of the Year race over the first two months of the season, but his production has dipped,” Reuter said. “Since the start of July, he is hitting .191/.275/.305 with just nine extra-base hits in 149 plate appearances, and he has been moved down to the No. 9 spot in the batting order. The 26-year-old still has an extremely bright future, though, and he could take over at shortstop next year if Willy Adames walks in free agency.”
Whether at third base or short, Ortiz figures to be a crucial part of Milwaukee’s success in the coming years.
More MLB: Brewers Rookie Whose ‘Production Has Dipped’ Could See Bigger Role In 2025