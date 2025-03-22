Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers-Royals Pull Off Last-Second Deal With 10-Year Slugger

The Brewers certainly have been busy lately...

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 12, 2024; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; General view of Kansas City Royals hats and gloves in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies during a spring training game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers dealt with some injuries early to kick off camp and so they took a look into the free agent market.

Milwaukee quickly signed both Manuel Margot and Mark Canha to minor league deals. This was Canha’s second time in the Brewers’ organization. He spent part of the 2023 season with the Brewers. He appeared in 50 games with the club and slashed .287/.373/.427 with five homers and 33 RBIs.

He will not be making the big league roster with the Brewers, though. Milwaukee and the Kansas City Royals reportedly agreed to a deal on Friday night to send Canha to Kansas City in exchange for a player to be named later or cash, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.

"The Royals acquire Brewer 1B/outfielder Mark Canha from the Brewers for player to be named or cash in return," Nightengale said. "Canha was on a minor league contract."

Rumors picked up this week that Kansas City could be interested in Canha and now that’s obviously the case. Canha is a solid player to pick up ahead of Opening Day. He's a 10-year Major League Baseball veteran and has 120 homers and 459 RBIs in 1,049 games played.

This seems to be a win-win for both sides. Milwaukee will get something for Canha, whether it's cash or a player to be named later. The Royals get a veteran slugger and Canha also will get a chance on a big league roster that he likely wasn't going to get with Milwaukee. Opening Day is just about here and clubs are making their final adjustments.

