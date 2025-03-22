Brewers-Royals Pull Off Last-Second Deal With 10-Year Slugger
The Milwaukee Brewers dealt with some injuries early to kick off camp and so they took a look into the free agent market.
Milwaukee quickly signed both Manuel Margot and Mark Canha to minor league deals. This was Canha’s second time in the Brewers’ organization. He spent part of the 2023 season with the Brewers. He appeared in 50 games with the club and slashed .287/.373/.427 with five homers and 33 RBIs.
He will not be making the big league roster with the Brewers, though. Milwaukee and the Kansas City Royals reportedly agreed to a deal on Friday night to send Canha to Kansas City in exchange for a player to be named later or cash, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Royals acquire Brewer 1B/outfielder Mark Canha from the Brewers for player to be named or cash in return," Nightengale said. "Canha was on a minor league contract."
Rumors picked up this week that Kansas City could be interested in Canha and now that’s obviously the case. Canha is a solid player to pick up ahead of Opening Day. He's a 10-year Major League Baseball veteran and has 120 homers and 459 RBIs in 1,049 games played.
This seems to be a win-win for both sides. Milwaukee will get something for Canha, whether it's cash or a player to be named later. The Royals get a veteran slugger and Canha also will get a chance on a big league roster that he likely wasn't going to get with Milwaukee. Opening Day is just about here and clubs are making their final adjustments.
More MLB: Why Brewers Fans Should Be Optimistic Ahead Of 2025 Season