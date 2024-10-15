Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Rumored To Be Considering Two Replacements For Shortstop Willy Adames

Milwaukee has a few options

Stephen Mottram

Sep 22, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) reacts after hitting a double to drive in a run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
/ Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers have a potential spot to fill in the infield, should one of their top stars part ways.

A prominent storyline of the Brewers offseason will be regarding shortstop Willy Adames' future, who is likely to not suit up for Milwaukee again.

A recent report speculated that Milwaukee will explore two possible options as his replacement.

"Brewers officials have been upfront about not expecting to be in the running for 29-year-old Willy Adames, who led the team with 32 homers and 112 RBIs in a contract year while delivering only the fifth 30-homer, 100-RBI, 20-steal season for a primary shortstop," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy wrote Friday. "Part of the calculus is that the Brewers have two other defensively gifted shortstops on the infield, albeit at other positions, in second baseman Brice Turang and third baseman Joey Ortiz."

Adames hit .251 with 65 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.

Currently, it's believed that the Brewers will move Ortiz from third base to shortstop. However, Turang as a possible option was a bit of a surprise.

As of now, it doesn't appear that the Brew Crew will add an external option -- but it's certainly too early to definitively say a free-agent signing or trade could happen in the offseason.

Published
