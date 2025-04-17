Brewers' Sal Frelick Amazingly Credits First Home Run Of Season To America Hero
The Milwaukee Brewers honored an American hero before Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers, and he lent a helping hand to outfielder Sal Frelick at the plate.
Edward Miklavcic, a Pearl Harbor survivor, threw out the first pitch ahead of the Brewers' 5-to-1 win against Detroit. The 105-year-old's throw was met with roaring applause, and a few members of the Brew Crew took time to meet the World War II veteran pregame.
Frelick, being one of them, had much to say about his time with Miklavcic and believes he owes the 105-year-old thanks for more than just his time serving this country.
"There’s very few superheroes in the world and he’s one of them,” Frelick told media as transcribed by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. “I credited him with the home run. As soon as I came back to the dugout, I said, ‘I shook his hand.’ He’s from the greatest generation ever and I’m super honored to be in the presence of such a legend.”
Frelick is hitting .318 with five extra-base hits including one home run, six RBIs and a .863 OPS (144 OPS+) in 19 games this season.
The 24-year-old had a no-doubt 408-foot shot in the bottom of the sixth inning for his first home run in the regular season since May 15, 2024.
