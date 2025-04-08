Brewers' Second Surprise Trade Already Getting Some Buzz
The Milwaukee Brewers had a pretty wild Monday.
Milwaukee didn't pull off just one surprising trade in April, it swung two on the same day. You don't see many trades typically in April and the Brewers completed one with the Boston Red Sox and one with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday alone.
The Brewers landed Quinn Priester from the Red Sox and opened up a roster spot by designating Grant Wolfram for assignment. That didn't last long, though, as the Brewers decided to trade him to the Orioles for outfielder Daz Cameron.
Milwaukee's trade for Priester didn't get a ton of love as the club had to pay a lot for him, but FanSided's Christopher Kline gave the Brewers a "B" for their Orioles deal.
"There is a sneaky legacy angle here, as Cameron is the son of former Brewers outfielder and three-time Gold Glove winner Mike Cameron," Kline said. "Dad took to social media after the trade to celebrate and introduce his son to the Brewers fanbase...Cameron hit .307 with a 1.001 OPS for Triple-A Las Vegas last season, so the minor-league numbers are more promising. There's pop behind his swings and enough defensive utility to grow into a more accomplished MLB player. At 28, however, Cameron is running out of time to establish himself at the highest level. These opportunities are finite.
"As for Wolfram and the O's, Baltimore needs all the help it can get on the pitching front. The 28-year-old has mixed success in the minors and zero big-league experience to his name, however, so expectations should be tempered...Brewers trade grade: B. Orioles trade grade: C+."
