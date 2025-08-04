Brewers Set Insane Franchise Record In Walloping Of Hapless Nationals
It wasn't just a series sweep for the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend. It was a display of utter dominance.
The Brewers grew their leads both in the National League Central and the chase for Major League Baseball's best record. They destroyed the Washington Nationals, outscoring them 38-14 in three commanding victories.
Not only did the Brewers dominate the Nationals, who have languished in last place this season, but they made some franchise history in the process.
According to Paige Leckie of MLB.com, Milwaukee's 56 hits in a three-game series were a new franchise record. The previous mark was 52, which was done twice (in 2024 at the Atlanta Braves and in 1986 at the Cubs).
The Brewers got 25 hits in the series opener, 15 in game two, and 16 in the Sunday series finale. Two players also managed multi-homer games: Blake Perkins on Friday and Brice Turang on Sunday.
Milwaukee holds a two-game lead on the Cubs, as their 67-44 record tops Chicago at 65-56. The Cubs have the second-best record in MLB, but only one team can secure a first-round bye in the playoffs.
A very good way to keep winning games is to notch so many hits in the first game of every series that the opposition's bullpen is quickly exhausted. That seemed to be the game plan over the weekend, so perhaps the Brewers can run it back this week when they travel to Atlanta.
