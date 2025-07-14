Brewers Set New Franchise Record Ahead Of All-Star Break
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the hottest teams in baseball and now is just one game behind the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs.
Milwaukee has been red-hot recently and officially finished the first half of the season with an impressive 56-40 record. The Brewers entered the season as underdogs once again and were inconsistent early on, thanks in large part to a plethora of injuries.
Right when the Brewers got healthy, they unsurprisingly turned things around. Milwaukee is so good right now that it actually just set a new franchise record with 56 wins before the All-Star break, as shared by MLB on social media.
"The Brewers' 56 wins at the All-Star break are the most in franchise history!"
Milwaukee was underrated heading into the 2025 season but that isn't the case any longer. If the season were to end today, the Brewers would be in the playoffs. Milwaukee has the No. 1 National League Wild Card spot right now. The Brewers are loaded and are led by the starting rotation. There's talent all over the place and now this Brewers roster already has accomplished something no other team in franchise history has. The first half clearly went well overall. Now, it's only a matter of maintaining that momentum into the second half of the season.
There are just two teams in the National League with more wins than the Brewers right now. Could Milwaukee end up shocking the baseball world in 2025?
